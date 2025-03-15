I've made it no secret that I love the Mac Mini and generally prefer macOS to Windows in many ways. But that's not to say macOS is perfect — in fact, it's far from it. There are some aspects of the operating system that just make no sense for a desktop device.

If Apple truly wants macOS to be better than Windows, something has to change, and I have some ideas. Here are just a few things that will go a long way in making macOS better than Windows.

6 More permissive security

Stop asking for my password