I started using NixOS a while ago. For the longest time, I would boot into it occasionally to try out its features, but I still used Windows as my primary OS. A few months ago, I pitched a couple of ideas here at XDA, and they said yes. That encouraged me to explore NixOS more and use it more frequently. I have tried other Linux distributions in the past, but the features that come with NixOS are unmatched. Its declarative approach, atomic updates, and extensive customization make it one of the best distros I have ever used.

5 Declarative Configuration

OS as code