As both a freelance writer and a novelist, I have spent a lot of time exploring different note-taking apps. My brain can be unpredictable, and I never know when a fantastic idea will come to me (although it's usually in the middle of the night, and no matter how much I tell myself otherwise, I will forget if I don't write it down). Milanote has been one of my favorite applications for a while, but Obsidian is another option that offers a slew of powerful features that make it tough to beat.

For starters, it's open source, and if you've spent any time reading XDA, you'll know we're big fans of open-source software. It's also free, and even the paid tiers are reasonably priced. However, Obsidian's true strength goes far beyond that.

5 Obsidian works entirely offline

Online use is optional

Obsidian stores all of its data on-device. No one, including the Obsidian developers, can read your notes. They're solely on your device, so your data is safe unless its security is compromised. There is an optional subscription that will sync your devices through the cloud, but you don't have to opt in to that. And even if you do, it's pretty secure too; Obsidian uses AES-256, one of the strongest encryption standards, and end-to-end encryption to protect your information.

Fair warning, though: if you use the online service and forget your encryption password, no one can recover it for you. You won't be able to access your remote vault, but any data that is stored locally will still be available. And since Obsidian uses open file formats, your notes will always be accessible; you aren't locked into a specific format.

4 You can customize Obsidian with thousands of different plugins

If you need a function, the community has probably designed it