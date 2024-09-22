The topic of mechanical keyboards is a deeply divisive one, with every opinion evoking passionate reactions from the community. For many hobbyists and enthusiasts, a mechanical keyboard is a highly personal device, and devoted users go to extreme lengths to craft every single aspect of their keyboard to painstaking standards.

A pre-built mechanical keyboard can never satisfy every user out there. There are far too many layouts, designs, materials, switch options, keycap profiles, mounting styles, and otherwise for a manufacturer to be able to design the 'perfect keyboard' for all. That said, I believe there exists a set of features that should be available on every single mechanical keyboard, mandated by law (maybe not, but you get my point). These features together represent the bare minimum experience on a modern mechanical keyboard.

6 Bundled accessories

Don't make me buy them separately

Close

For someone who's buying their first-ever mechanical keyboard, they expect everything they need to operate it to be available inside the box. This includes a keycap puller to clean or replace keycaps, a switch puller to swap switches, a few extra switches if some go bad, and ideally a transparent cover to keep the new keyboard protected from dust.

Thankfully, this has become the norm on many keyboards you'll see on the market today, but not every manufacturer sticks to it. While a combo keycap & switch puller and extra switches are bundled with almost every keyboard, something that's often missing is the cover. While it's not a deal-breaker, I'd love for manufacturers to provide one in the box. Hunting for a compatible cover can be tough. Besides, it adds to the cost and doesn't exactly enhance the customer's experience.

5 PBT keycaps

ABSolutely non-negotiable