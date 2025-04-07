I hate overspending on motherboards as much as the other guy, but some features are just too useful to pass up. These days, $150 motherboards come with the bare minimum, lacking adequate VRMs and I/O. Once you jump to the sub-$200 segment (mostly $179–$189 boards), things change for the better as you also get BIOS flashback and 2.5G LAN, but you're still not quite there.

These sub-$200 motherboards might be good enough in terms of performance, connectivity, and I/O, but many of them lack features that are considered essential in 2025. I'm talking about the number of M.2 slots, USB 20 Gbps ports, enough fan and ARGB headers, and white variants. When you're spending close to $200 on a motherboard, expecting these features isn't unreasonable. However, as it stands, you often need to go over the $200 mark to get access to them.

5 All-white designs

Looks are important, after all

Surprisingly, it's hard to grab one of the best white motherboards for under $200. Almost all the boards you'll see have a standard black PCB with minimal white or silver accents. These boards might look okay, but they're far from the all-white esthetic many PC builders prefer. It's all the more frustrating when you can get white PC cases, white CPU coolers, and white RAM for under $100 each, but the best-looking white motherboards cost more than $200.

Motherboards are supposed to cost more than each of those components, yes, but the premium PC builders need to pay just for a white variant is not justified. The Gigabyte Aorus Elite AX ICE series motherboards sport one of the best designs on the market, but you need to pay around $210 for a B650 or Z790 ICE motherboard. When most builders try to minimize their motherboard budget, the lack of good-looking options under $200 is tragic.

Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite AX ICE $210 $220 Save $10 The Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite AX ICE offers premium esthetics and a great feature list at an affordable price. $210 at Amazon $235 at Newegg

4 Enough fan and ARGB headers

You don't know when you'll need them