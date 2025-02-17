In a world where many students use AI to cheat their way through assignments and exams, there are still students looking for tools that merely make studying a little easier and help them work smarter, not harder. I was one of them as well, which is why I tried ChatGPT, and while it helped, it wasn’t quite enough.

After days of experimenting with the best AI tools recommended for productivity, I finally landed on Google’s wildly underrated AI tool, NotebookLM, and I haven’t looked back since. Here are four specific NotebookLM features that have completely transformed the way I study, for the better!

4 Audio Overview

Why read notes when I can just listen to a podcast discussing them?

Whether you're drowning in research-heavy readings or stuck with a professor who loves making endless lecture slides, spending hours sifting through them can feel like torture. Instead of forcing yourself to read through walls of text, wouldn't it be better to just listen to a podcast discussing any source you provide it with?

That's where NotebookLM's Audio Overview feature comes in. In an Audio Overview, two virtual hosts will discuss key topics from your sources in an engaging and lively manner—just like any podcast you'd typically listen to. One host asks the other questions related to your content, which makes it easier to remember and understand.

To generate one, head to NotebookLM's homepage and click the Create New button. If you'd like to create one from an existing notebook, open it instead. Click + Add source in the Sources panel on the left and upload the reference material you would like the podcast to cover. These can be lecture slides, research papers, notes you've taken yourself, course reading — you name it. You can also add as many as you would like.

NotebookLM currently doesn’t accept PowerPoint presentations as a source, so be sure to convert your .pptx file to a PDF (or another supported format) before uploading it. I use ILovePDF for this.

Once your source has been uploaded, simply click Generate under Audio Overview. If you'd like the AI hosts to focus on a specific source or topic, click the Customize button instead, add your instructions to the text box, and then hit Generate.