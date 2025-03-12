Boot Camp used to be the way to go for running Windows on a Mac, but Apple stopped supporting the feature ever since it introduced Apple Silicon. These days, virtualization is the way to go, and while it was difficult for a while due to Windows not having proper publicly available Arm builds, that's no longer the case. These days, many software solutions let you run Windows on a Mac.

But Parallels has always been at the forefront of that, being one of the first to support Windows on Apple Silicon Macs, and even getting official recognition from Microsoft. If you're looking to run Windows on your Mac, Parallels is definitely your best option, and here are just a few reasons why.

4 Easy setup

Parallels does all the work