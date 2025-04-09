PDFgear is a free alternative to Adobe Acrobat. While it’s not open-source, like many great closed-source Adobe alternatives, it’s an option for anyone who wishes to pivot from Adobe tools. However, PDFgear is still missing some features that would put it at the same level as Adobe Acrobat, preventing many people from making a full switch. These major features of Acrobat aren’t available in PDFgear, but if you don’t need these features, you should consider moving on from Acrobat and using a free resource from a smaller brand. There are many​​​​​​​ reasons to avoid Adobe software, and PDFgear offers PDF editing and reading without the need for large corporations.

5 Custom line, word, and spacing editor

You can’t edit the tracking, kerning, or leading in PDFgear