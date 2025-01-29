Windows Task Manager has evolved over the years, and the version in Windows 11 is elegant and more feature-rich. However, if you are an admin or power user, you might be looking for something that’s user-friendly but packs a punch. Look no further than Process Lasso. It is a powerful Task Manager alternative that offers a unique and advanced way to track and manage processes on your Windows PC. It offers simplicity and power in a centralized app.

6 A User-friendly interface

A similar UI but better

Process Lasso includes a packed feature set and a user interface similar to Task Manager. It provides a comprehensive overview of your system with more control. At first glance, you’ll find CPU, RAM, responsiveness, and running processes. Like Task Manager, you see running apps and services. However, when you right-click a program, there is a wealth of options. You can modify the CPU priority and affinity to assign specific cores to prioritize important tasks. If you are a regular Task Manager user, the UI is familiar. Although, there is a bit of a learning curve to get the most from it.

5 ProBalance

Dynamic CPU adjustments

The ProBalance feature is on by default and prioritizes running processes on your Windows system. Modern CPUs with multiple cores and threads are meant to help manage running apps and services on your system. However, processes sometimes don’t play well with others and consume many resources. The ProBalance feature monitors them and lets you fine-tune how much your CPU running programs use.

The feature’s algorithm dynamically adjusts the CPU to make Windows more responsive and improve overall performance. You can also turn it off by selecting the main menu and unchecking ProBalance Enabled from the main menu.

4 Application Power Profiles

Setting power plans for processes

This allows you to create rules that cause your PC to enter the power plan set up on Windows. So, if your PC is in low-power mode, processes can get full power when required. When the process is complete, Process Lasso will return your system to the power plan you set for it. This is especially helpful on a laptop, so you can get things done while keeping the power consumption low.

3 Performance Mode

Maximize CPU core performance

This is something important that the Windows Task Manager can’t do. This feature puts all of your CPU cores in a low-power state but still allows them to be ready for bursting when required — when launching resource-heavy apps, for example. It’s not recommended to be on all the time since there’s a performance trade-off. This can help save power on a laptop but allow the required code to execute when needed.

2 IdleSaver

Manage power use when idle

The IdleSaver feature triggers a custom power plan enacted when you are not using your PC. It stops system-hogging processes from running when you aren’t using your computer, reducing power consumption on an inactive PC. It allows you to utilize a high-performance power plan during active periods but uses less energy. Your PC will automatically switch to a low-performance plan when inactive.

1 SmartTrim

For lower-end PCs

The SmartTrim feature is an interesting memory management feature that trims working sets for individual processes when performance thresholds are met. It also clears the system cache, which makes it an excellent feature for older and less powerful systems. Once enabled, you can get more from PCs with limited resources.

Getting more from your PC than what Task Manager offers

Process Lasso offers more functionality and features than the built-in Windows Task Manager. The ProBalance feature alone makes it worth using. The app is free but "trial-ware" with a limited feature set. It offers more than the traditional Task Manager. To get the whole experience, you must purchase a one-time license or pay a few bucks monthly. That depends on whether you choose it with a single user or a multiple PC subscription. If you want more from your machine that Windows Task Manager doesn’t provide, Process Lasso is undoubtedly worth a try. You might want to replace the default Task Manager if you enjoy it enough.

There are other powerful tools you can use instead of Task Manager. For example, you can try Process Explorer, Task Manager Deluxe, or System Informer. Each has pros and cons, and you can try different ones until you find the one that gets more from your system. Maybe you will stick with Windows Task Manager, but it's worth trying other options to see which one you prefer. Regardless, if you are a system administrator, there's a good chance you will prefer Project Lasso or another alternative.