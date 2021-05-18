These features are removed or deprecated in the Windows 10 May 2021 Update

Today, Microsoft released the Windows 10 May 2021 Update to non-Insiders. You should be able to get it through Windows Update starting today, or you can get it through the Media Creation Tool. If you’re trying to install it, you can check out our guide here.

As always, a new feature update comes with new features, but it also means that some features are going away. Microsoft breaks these into deprecated and removed lists, with the former only meaning that the feature is no longer being developed, and it will be removed in a future update.

This is a minor update, so it’s no surprise that there aren’t any crazy changes. The lists are small. Here’s what’s being deprecated:

Feature Details and mitigation Personalization roaming Roaming of Personalization settings (including wallpaper, slideshow, accent colors, and lock screen images) is no longer being developed and might be removed in a future release. Windows Management Instrumentation Command line (WMIC) tool. The WMIC tool is deprecated in Windows 10, version 21H1 and the 21H1 semi-annual channel release of Windows Server. This tool is superseded by Windows PowerShell for WMI. Note: This deprecation only applies to the command-line management tool. WMI itself is not affected.

Obviously, these aren’t meant to be things you’ll miss. Features are usually deprecated when people aren’t using. Here’s what’s removed:

Feature Details and mitigation XDDM-based remote display driver Support for Windows 2000 Display Driver Model (XDDM) based remote display drivers is removed in this release. Independent Software Vendors that use an XDDM-based remote display driver should plan a migration to the WDDM driver model. For more information on implementing remote display indirect display driver, see Updates for IddCx versions 1.4 and later. Microsoft Edge The legacy version of Microsoft Edge is no longer supported after March 9, 2021. For more information, see End of support reminder for Microsoft Edge Legacy. It’s worth noting that while Microsoft Edge Legacy is on the list of things removed, it’s actually not removed as part of this update. It was removed in a previous cumulative update, so even if you don’t install Windows 10 version 21H1, you’re still getting Chromium Edge; in fact, you should already have it.



