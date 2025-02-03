As you venture deep into the self-hosting landscape, you’ll come across several unique services – some quirky, others practical. Equipped with a host of utilities, IT-Tools falls in the latter category and is by far one of the most useful services I’ve come across in my home lab journey. If you’re not familiar with it, here are three reasons why you’ve got to try hosting it on your home server.

That have fairly diverse use cases

Ever wanted to verify the signature on an official PDF document? Without a dedicated app for this purpose, you’ll probably be in a bind. Likewise, you could end up in a situation where you might need to find the exact lch and cmyk values of a specific color in your project. Or perhaps you need to quickly generate the ASCII art from characters.

IT-Tools can help you out with these odd tasks by providing a central hub where you can access a variety of niche tools. Rather than switching through different websites and potentially exposing your data to external sources, you can deploy IT-Tools on local hardware and access its extensive toolkit from a web browser.