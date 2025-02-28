Unless you've been living under a rock, Nvidia's RTX 50 series launch has been a disappointment. The gen-on-gen gains are abysmal, the paper launch means you can't find anything in stock, and the street prices are off the charts. If you don't count Nvidia's Multi Frame Generation as true performance, which many don't, then there seem to be few reasons to buy an RTX 50 series graphics card.

In contrast, the RTX 40 series looks better than ever. The previous-gen cards seem to be aging well, thanks to similar performance to the latest GPUs, access to many DLSS 4 features, lower TDPs, better prices, and the absence of some less-than-desirable issues seen on the Blackwell cards.

