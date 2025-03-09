There is no shortage of note-taking apps out there. However, finding one that balances functionality and security can feel like a daunting task. After trying out dozens of note-taking solutions, it’s Standard Notes that ticked all the right boxes for me. It is truly versatile and offers an eye-catching theming engine and peace of mind with a private note-taking experience. Here are the top features that make Standard Notes a compelling choice for anyone seeking a secure, adaptable, and powerful note-taking solution.

6 A true cross-platform solution

Accessible on all your devices

Thanks to Standard Notes’ cross-platform support, you won’t have a hard time accessing your notes on any platform. Unlike some of the note-taking apps (looking at you, Craft and Bear Notes), Standard Notes is broadly available on iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and even Linux. There is a robust web clipper to find and share information from the web.

There is even a web app that can be useful for situations where a native app isn't available, such as on Chromebooks or public computers. The sync speed is excellent, and changes and edits reflect across all devices in real time, unlike OneNote.

5 A robust theming engine

Tweak Standard Notes to look the way you want

Standard Notes goes beyond the typical light and dark theme options. It allows users to deeply personalize their note-taking environment. You can switch between different appearance options like Dark, Carbon, Futura, Midnight, Solarized Dark, and Titanium. You can also choose to hide the tags and notes panel to create a personalized setup.

What’s more? There is an option to install a plugin from the Standard Notes community as well. You can head to the Plugins menu in Settings and check the available themes for your account.

4 Flexibility of different note types

Even supports spreadsheets!