With the introduction of new features at the Adobe Max 2024 conference, the Adobe apps will upgrade for anyone with a Creative Cloud subscription. Photoshop 2025 introduces new features along with updates to old features, so we'll help you relearn these edits using the improved techniques available within the app. There’s always things to learn in Photoshop , new or old, but here are some interesting twists that Photoshop 2025 will require you to relearn.

5 Distracting cable removal

You can remove cables in one fell swoop

Close

Ever take a picture of a cityscape? You’ll often find cables and wires distracting an otherwise picturesque sky. Photoshop has had options for removing objects or cables for years, including the Clone Stamp tool, Pattern Stamp tool, Patch tool, Spot Healing tool, as well as more manual options like the Eraser and Brush tools.

Now, there’s a specified option for removing wires and cables. It really takes the time out of fixing up your image, easily giving you the beautiful landscape image you intended.

To find this new tool, go to the Remove tool in the toolbar, or hit J on your keyboard, although the Remove Tool may be nested under another J-key tool. With the Remove Tool selected, select Find Distractions at the top, and choose one-click removal: Wires and cables.

You also have the option to use AI or not for this feature. While using AI is likely to produce better results, there are many reasons people prefer to avoid AI when given the choice. Choose this under the Mode dropdown in the top menu.

After a short wait, your image will appear with all cables, wires, and similar chaos removed successfully and seamlessly. This tool saves so much time and mental energy by removing such mundane distractions for you.

4 Remove people from photos

Identify and remove unwanted people easily