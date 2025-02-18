Managing files is something we do all too often on our PCs; in fact, it's one of the main points of having one in the first place. So a good file manager is an extremely important tool, and on Windows 11, we have File Explorer, which is... fine. It's not a terrible file manager, in my opinion, but considering the wealth of options from third-party developers, it definitely feels like it falls short.

But I know Microsoft has been consistently improving Windows 11 in various ways, and File Explorer shouldn't be exempt from this. I believe it can be made better, so here are a few features I believe Microsoft could add to make File Explorer a truly great tool.

Learn something from macOS