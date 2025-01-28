Windows is one of the most popular operating systems dominating the desktop OS market. However, that doesn't make it perfect. On the other hand, Linux has a smaller market share, it shines in several areas where Windows doesn't. From advanced customization options to better privacy to the open-source nature, Linux is an amazing platform for a power user.

I use Windows as my primary OS for my work, and it's good on its own. However, to become a perfect OS that can take care of everyone's needs, I believe it can borrow some features from Linux. Here are those.

Windows updates have been a running joke on the internet because Microsoft has made the simple task of updating too complex. With Windows 11, Microsoft has made improvements in the update process, but you still don't have control over updates. Windows updates too much, and at times, it becomes irritating. By default, you can only pause the updates for a maximum of 35 days. The updates, even the non-feature ones, take too much time to install and require multiple restarts. Every feature update has an expiry date ("end of support"), which is totally absurd. And not updating isn't the only problem. Even if you update your Windows, there's a risk of BSOD and other update-related problems because of incompatible, unfinished, or corrupted updates.

On Linux, you enjoy total control over your updates. You can choose when to download and install updates and which updates to apply. If you are happy with your current version of the OS, you can skip the update altogether without anyone continuously forcing you to. If Microsoft happens to follow Linux's approach to Windows, it can surely enhance user satisfaction and highly reduce frustration. I know they put an end to support for feature updates to encourage users to purchase new Windows versions, but still, they can make updating easier and optional.

6 No ads in the user interface

A clean, uncluttered experience

One of the most frustrating things about Windows is that, even after paying for the license, you have to bear with the ads in its user interface. The ads or enforced promotions begin during the initial setup itself. While these ads generally don't cause any usability or performance issues, they can be intrusive and undermine your sense of ownership over your device.

Linux, on the other hand, despite being free of cost, offers a completely clean, ad-free environment. When using its popular distributions like Ubuntu, Fedora, Debian, and more, you'll experience a distraction-free interface that doesn't disturb your workflow. This also makes the OS more professional.

Microsoft should also focus on adapting this approach instead of monetizing an already purchased OS. Although most of these ads can be disabled from the Windows settings, it would be great if they stopped forcing me to get Microsoft 365, OneDrive, Microsoft Edge, and more. It's nothing of major concern, but it really bothers me.

5 Taskbar and Start Menu customization

Make your OS truly yours