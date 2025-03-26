Windows is constantly evolving, adding new features and removing others. Many times, changes are for the best, adding needed functionality or removing things that just drag down the experience, but other times, features that are removed can be sorely missed.

There are quite a few things that Windows has shed over the years that I personally wish were never removed. Some of these are fairly old features, and others are more recent and were tragically short-lived. Let's take a look at some of the features I miss the most — and if there's anything you miss that I didn't mention, I'd love to hear it.

9 Flip 3D

Useful? No, but it was kind of mesmerizing

Image credit: A & M Tech Tips (YouTube)

When 3D graphics acceleration was becoming much more mainstream, Microsoft wanted to show it off in Windows, and so Windows Vista and 7 included a new task switcher animation called Flip 3D. While you could still use the classic Alt + Tab switcher, pressing Windows + Tab instead would show this really fun card stack of your open windows, and you could scroll through them with a fun little animation.

Was there any point to this? Not really, but it was very cool to see, and I was always upset it was replaced with a simply app switcher in Windows 8 onward. Now this shortcut can be used to access virtual desktops, which is certainly more practical, but I miss the fun of it.

8 Cortana

The fun side of it