Microsoft Windows includes a vast array of front-facing features. However, some features are hidden or not enabled by default, and I wish they were. When you get a new laptop or do a clean installation of Windows 11, you want the things you need readily available. You must install apps, transfer files, and set up everything. Unfortunately, many features aren’t ready to go. These may be features a beginner may not notice, but if you are a power user, you need them. Even if you aren’t skilled in the Windows environment, not having specific features can be confusing, so here are some things that I think should be ready.

5 System Restore

I’m baffled by why this essential system protection tool isn’t on by default