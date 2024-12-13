The File Explorer is a core part of Windows 11, allowing you to manage your files, move them around, organize them, or just delete them. Everyone who's used a computer has interacted with the File Explorer at one point or another, and we all know the basics.

But underneath this piece of software we use every day, there are some capabilities that many users might not know about. Whether they're hidden in the settings, relatively new, or just not that commonly used, there's quite a bit File Explorer can do that you might not know about. So let's take a look at some of those useful things you've probably been missing out on using.

16

15 Gallery

View all your photos in one place

One of the more recent additions to the File Explorer on Windows 11 is the Gallery, a new section that's made to let you see all the images on your PC and/or OneDrive in one place. In addition to bringing all your images together, the Gallery section also sorts them by date with a neat timeline feature that makes it easy to find memories from a specific time in your life.

You can access the Gallery from the left side pane in File Explorer at any time, so it's not exactly a hidden feature, but it's something you might not have thought to open before, and it's a nice way to go through your photos. It also lets you view them a bit better with larger previews compared to a standard File Explorer folder.

14

13 Optimize folders for specific content

Browse your files more conveniently

Close

Have you noticed how the Documents, Downloads, Pictures, and Music folders on Windows 11 all display slightly differently by default in File Explorer? Indeed, each of these folders has a layout optimized for the kind of content it holds, so a documents folder will show as a list and prioritize things like the last modified date, while the Pictures folder displays large icons with previews so you can see your images. Meanwhile, the music folder also shows as a list, but it prioritizes metadata like the song title instead of the modified date.

Well, you can actually apply the same principles to any folder on your PC. Windows tries to do this automatically, but if you want to force your own preference and apply it to sub-folders, you can. Simply right-click a folder and choose Properties, and then head over to the Customize tab. You can optimize folders for documents, music, pictures, or videos so it all looks just how it should.

12 Change the default launch location

Not a fan of Home?

By default, File Explorer will always open to the Home folder unless you're opening a specific folder through another app. However, you can change where File Explorer opens to. Your options are a bit limited but if you want, tou can have File Explorer open the This PC folder by default so you can see your hard drives Alternatively, you can also have it open OneDrive, which is great if you're used to working from the cloud.

You can change this by clicking the ellipsis button on the File Explorer menu bar and then choosing Options. The option to change where File Explorer opens is right at the top. And if you don't want to see the Home page ever again, you can also disable the Home button in File Explorer, too.

11 Using the classic context menu

Newer isn't always better