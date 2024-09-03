Key Takeaways VLAN support enhances security by segregating devices.

Consider switch with extra ports for a home lab setup.

Opt for PoE support to streamline cable management.

Buying peripherals for your home network can be a bit of a challenge when you’re just starting out and aren’t sure what you may need in your setup. With switches being one-time purchases that can last for decades instead of needing to be replaced once every year, you'll have to be extra cautious when grabbing one for your computing setup. So, here are four of the most essential aspects you should be on the lookout for when picking up a network switch.

4 VLAN support

Better security and easier classification

VLAN, or Virtual LAN, is a feature that lets you split your home network into multiple logical (or virtual) instances, making them a lot similar to virtual machines. While it’s typically found on the more expensive managed switches, the ability to create VLAN has a couple of benefits for the average user.

For instance, IoT devices are infamous for their security flaws, which can allow hackers to break into your home network. Relegating them to a separate VLAN and setting custom firewall rules for them can help bolster your network’s security. Likewise, grouping similar devices into virtual networks can make managing their network rules a lot less tedious.

3 Port count

Extra ports for all your networking needs

When you’ve just started building your computing setup, you may not need more than four RJ45 ports. But as your computing paraphernalia starts piling up, you may find yourself running out of Ethernet connections.

Of course, the number of RJ45 ports is only part of the equation. Certain devices may require SFP/SFP+ connectivity, and if you’re running a particularly complex home lab, it might be worth looking into switches with more uplink ports, as they’ll allow you to chain multiple switches.

2 PoE support

An easy solution to your cable management woes

For those who run multiple SBCs, surveillance cameras, and other devices that can be powered over an Ethernet connection, it’s a good idea to grab a switch that supports PoE technology. Besides reducing the number of cables running around your house in half, PoE-compatible switches also help you monitor the devices that are powered by them and even let you remotely control them.

1 Network speed

No, 1GbE isn’t an option in 2024!

Close

Most of the budget switches you’ll find will feature 1GbE or 1 Gigabit Ethernet speeds. Although 1G Ethernet was enough a few years ago, 2.5GbE (or even 5GbE) connections are a lot more useful in 2024. Sure, you may not need the higher bandwidth and speeds when streaming media from your NAS, but you’ll start to see bottlenecks once you get into the more advanced virtual machine workloads.

Not to mention, all-SSD NAS enclosures have started to grow in popularity, and 1G Ethernet isn’t fast enough to keep up with the high-speed NVMe drives. With most switches requiring you to shell out a fortune, you might want to grab one with some high-speed ports now to avoid regretting your purchase later down the line.

Related When do you need a 10GbE network card? Installing a 10GbE network card can definitely boost the bandwidth of your home server. But is a 10GbE NIC really worth it for the average user?

Choosing the perfect switch for your networking needs

Those were four major features you should always seek out in a network switch, though there are some other aspects worth mentioning. If the electricity rates in your area are particularly high, the power efficiency of the switch becomes an important consideration. While it may not be useful for 90% of home network enthusiasts, Quality of Service can be beneficial for the select users who want to prioritize routing specific traffic across their network.