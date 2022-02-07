February 2022 Android security update rolls out to supported Pixel phones

Android receives monthly security patches from Google, which usually arrive on the first Monday of each month. Sure enough, on the first Monday of February, the February security patch is now starting to roll out for all supported Google Pixel phones. It should also start appearing on third-party phones and tablets in the coming weeks and months.

The 2022-02-01 security patch level includes five patches for the Android Framework, four in the Media Framework, and six in the Android System. Most of the details about each vulnerability isn’t public yet, so device manufacturers have time to roll out fixes. However, all the security patches are labelled as “high” severity, with one that only affects Android 12 (CVE-2021-39675) marked as “critical.”

Google has also released information about the 2022-02-05 security patch level, which includes fixes for Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Unisoc chipsets that don’t apply to all devices.

Pixel Update Bulletin/Functional Update

Google announced on the official support forums, “All supported Pixel devices running Android 12 will receive these software updates starting today. The rollout will continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device. Users will receive a notification once the OTA becomes available for their device.”

The official changelog says the February update fixes a random reboot issue, a bug where audio playback could disconnect on certain Bluetooth devices, and other issues. The full changelog is below, and unlike December’s Pixel Feature Drop, there are no new features.

February 2022 Pixel update changelog Camera Fix for issue causing device reboot when using camera in certain conditions *[1]. Bluetooth Fix for issue causing audio playback to disconnect while using certain Bluetooth devices *[1].

General improvements for Bluetooth audio quality with certain media codecs *[1]. Framework Fix for issue causing keyboard to display over input text in certain conditions *[2]. Telephony Connectivity fixes for specific carrier networks *[3]. Device Applicability

*[1] Included on Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro *[2] Included on Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro *[3] Included on Pixel 4, Pixel 4XL, Pixel 4a (5G) & Pixel 5 (C Spire, Cellcom)

Here are the build numbers for the latest Pixel security update:

Global: Pixel 3a (XL): SQ1A.220205.002 Pixel 4 (XL): SQ1A.220205.002 Pixel 4a: SQ1A.220205.002 Pixel 4a (5G): SQ1A.220205.002 Pixel 5: SQ1A.220205.002 Pixel 5a (5G): SQ1A.220205.002 Pixel 6: SQ1D.220205.003 Pixel 6 Pro: SQ1D.220205.003



Pixel Factory Images | Pixel OTA Images

