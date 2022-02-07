February 2022 Android security update rolls out to supported Pixel phones
Android receives monthly security patches from Google, which usually arrive on the first Monday of each month. Sure enough, on the first Monday of February, the February security patch is now starting to roll out for all supported Google Pixel phones. It should also start appearing on third-party phones and tablets in the coming weeks and months.
The 2022-02-01 security patch level includes five patches for the Android Framework, four in the Media Framework, and six in the Android System. Most of the details about each vulnerability isn’t public yet, so device manufacturers have time to roll out fixes. However, all the security patches are labelled as “high” severity, with one that only affects Android 12 (CVE-2021-39675) marked as “critical.”
Google has also released information about the 2022-02-05 security patch level, which includes fixes for Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Unisoc chipsets that don’t apply to all devices.
Google announced on the official support forums, “All supported Pixel devices running Android 12 will receive these software updates starting today. The rollout will continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device. Users will receive a notification once the OTA becomes available for their device.”
The official changelog says the February update fixes a random reboot issue, a bug where audio playback could disconnect on certain Bluetooth devices, and other issues. The full changelog is below, and unlike December’s Pixel Feature Drop, there are no new features.
Camera
- Fix for issue causing device reboot when using camera in certain conditions *[1].
- Fix for issue causing audio playback to disconnect while using certain Bluetooth devices *[1].
- General improvements for Bluetooth audio quality with certain media codecs *[1].
- Fix for issue causing keyboard to display over input text in certain conditions *[2].
- Connectivity fixes for specific carrier networks *[3].
*[1] Included on Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro
Here are the build numbers for the latest Pixel security update:
- Global:
- Pixel 3a (XL): SQ1A.220205.002
- Pixel 4 (XL): SQ1A.220205.002
- Pixel 4a: SQ1A.220205.002
- Pixel 4a (5G): SQ1A.220205.002
- Pixel 5: SQ1A.220205.002
- Pixel 5a (5G): SQ1A.220205.002
- Pixel 6: SQ1D.220205.003
- Pixel 6 Pro: SQ1D.220205.003
Pixel Factory Images | Pixel OTA Images
