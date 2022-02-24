February 2022 patches rolling out to the OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus 8T and OnePlus Nord N100

OnePlus has started rolling out February 2021 security patches to a bunch of smartphones. The OnePlus Nord 2 was the first to get the latest security patch, and the company is now giving the same treatment to the OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus Nord N100.

OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 11.0.6.1 to the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro. The update weighs 92MB and bumps the security patch level to February 2022. It’s strictly a security patch update with no new features or other notable improvements. It’s worth noting that OnePlus hasn’t updated kernel sources for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series since April 2021.

OxygenOS 11.0.6.1 changelog

System Updated Android Security Patch to 2022.02 Improved system stability



Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T is being treated to OxygenOS 11.0.13.13/11.0.12.12. The update is 125MB in size and is rolling out to the Indian, European and Global variants of the OnePlus 8T.

Update changelog:

System [Updated] Android Security Patch to 2022.02



Finally, the OnePlus Nord N100 is also picking up an update to OxygenOS 11.0.4/11.0.5, bringing February 2022 patches and system stability improvements.

Update changelog:

System [Optimized] system stability and general bug fixing [Updated] Android Security Patch to 2022.02



Owners of the OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus Nord N100 can look forward to receiving the February 2022 update in the coming days. The updates are rolling out in a staged manner, so it may take some time before it reaches everyone. Lucky for you, we have obtained direct download links to full and incremental OTAs, so you won’t have to wait for the automatic rollout. Download the correct OTA package corresponding to your model from the table below. After that, transfer the package to the root directly of your phone’s internal storage and flash it using the Local Upgrade method within the System Update menu.

Download OxygenOS 11.0.6.1/11.0.13.13/11.0.4 for the OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus Nord N100

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus Nord N100

Global Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.0.4



Thanks to XDA Member Some_Random_Username once again for sharing the download links!

Source: [1], [2], [3]