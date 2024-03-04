Key Takeaways Microsoft Copilot's new file-reading feature allows you to drag and drop files into the chatbox for the AI to summarize or analyze.

The AI assistant can help you find specific data, summarize documents, or provide more information about the document's topic.

AI companies are focusing on streamlining the process of reading lengthy documents, making information more accessible and digestible.

If there's one thing companies really want their AI models to do, it's to make reading long documents less of a chore. We've already seen Adobe's PDF AI which helps break down gigantic reports into a more bite-size version, and we've also seen Copilot for OneDrive peeking into your files so it can answer your questions about them. Now, Copilot is gaining the ability to receive a file so you can ask questions about it.

Copilot's new file-reading feature

The feature was spotted in the wild by Leopeva64 on X. If you've never heard of them before, Leopeva64 has been the source of a lot of Windows-based discoveries in the past. They're always digging through beta branches of Microsoft's software, digging out features that are either just coming out or are still in development.

This time, Leopeva64 caught a new feature rolling out onto Windows. This one allows you to drag and drop a file into Copilot's chatbox, which will allow the AI assistant to read its contents. Once done, you can then ask it a question about the document; for instance, you could ask Copilot to sum it up, find a specific piece of data, or ask for more information about its topic.

It makes sense that AI companies are focusing on summing up lengthy documents; after all, that's what AI does best. Apps like OpenAI's ChatGPT can go through a ton of information and sum it all up in a few bullet points, so adding the same feature for a three-digit page report you'd rather not spend hours reading is the next step. And with AI PCs now entering the market, it may become so powerful that you won't need to read a document ever again.