Google’s unannounced “felix” and “lynx” devices show up in Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1

Google is working hard, already bringing improvements to Android 13 with today’s QPR1 Beta 1 release. While numerous fixes are outlined in the notes, it appears that a developer has discovered some hidden gems scattered throughout the code that could give us clues about upcoming and unannounced devices codenamed “felix” and “lynx.”

According to Kuba Wojciechowski on Twitter, the developer has dug into the code of the recent QPR1 Beta 1 and has found some interesting details that weren’t available in the release notes. First, there are references to “felix,” which is a code name that has surfaced before, along with the code name “lynx.” Previous reports indicate that the codenames are attached to an unannounced Pixel 7a and a long-rumored foldable Pixel device. The developer goes further by stating that the felix could actually be a foldable, with its camera hardware abstraction layer (HAL) including references to folded and unfolded states, as well as possessing inner and outer cameras. Additionally, there appear to be references to camera units with the rear array featuring a Sony IMX787 main sensor, a Sony IMX386 sensor for the ultra-wide, and a Samsung S5K3J1 sensor for the telephoto lens. The front-facing or inner camera features a Sony IMX355 sensor.

The developer also noticed in the QPR1 Beta 1 release there is a reference to the aforementioned lynx device. While details are slim with regard to the unit, it has been reported that this could be an ultra high-end Pixel handset that is positioned over the current Pixel 7 Pro model. Apparently, the code shows that the cameras have been updated since it was last mentioned, with references to a dual camera setup using two Sony IMX712 sensors.

The developer also shared that there are references to a higher-end tablet referred to in the code as “T6Pro” or “tangorpro.” Unfortunately, there is little information about this. Of course, all of this is just information found in the code and could mean everything or nothing. But, it’s good to keep these things in mind, as someday, we could see these devices arrive at retail, and these kinds of clues will show us how far some of the devices have come since their initial inception.

Source: Kuba Wojciechowski (Twitter)