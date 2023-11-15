Key Takeaways Fences 5 introduces the new Chameleon feature that allows desktop icons to blend with your wallpaper, creating a cleaner and less distracting look.

The update also includes the ability to easily access Fence groups with a single click and even from the Windows taskbar with an icon, improving the overall organization of your desktop.

For business users, Fences 5 for Business offers new features such as the ability to import and export layers for distribution and the option to load configurations from a network drive when logging on, making it easier to manage the app in enterprise situations.

The folks at Stardock are having a busy month. Just a few days after launching Start11 v2, also being released today is Fences 5 in Release Preview. The new version of the Windows 10 and Windows 11 desktop organization software brings new features that can help you better blend your desktop icons with your wallpaper.

The name of that new feature is Chameleon. With it, your desktop icons will still be fully functional but instead will fade into the background with your wallpaper. For those who want a Windows desktop environment with little distraction, this can be quite nifty. Other than that, Fences 5 also brings over a new option to access Fence groups by bringing them to the top with a single click. You'll even see a new ability to get to Fence groups from your Windows taskbar with an icon. Some miscellaneous changes include performance tweaks that make the app run even better than before.

If you're using Fences for tasks beyond simple productivity, you should also be happy to know that Fences 5 for Business also has some new features. You can now easily import and export layers for distribution. You're also getting tooling to load configurations from a network drive when you log on. Essentially, all of these are new features to help you better manage the app in enterprise situations.

You can buy Fences 5 Release Preview with the link below. It costs $9.99. If you're looking for a bundle, you also can find it as part of Object Desktop. It is a full package of apps to help you customize the look of Windows. You can get Object Desktop for $39.99 for a year. It's great for those who have multiple devices, and those who want the latest updates. Start11 is included in the subscription, along with WindowBlinds 11, and cursor customization apps.