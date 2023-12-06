Key Takeaways Fences 5 by Stardock is now officially available, with notable improvements like the Chameleon feature that blends desktop icons into the background.

Fences is a customizable tool to organize icons and files on your desktop more intuitively, with features like scrolled fences and Folder Portals.

The new Peek capability in Fences 5 allows you to quickly access desktop files without minimizing open apps, and there are performance improvements and business tooling available as well.

Stardock, the company behind great Windows 11 customization tools like Start11 and WindowBlinds, is officially launching Fences 5 today, after a preview period started in mid-November. Fences 5 comes with some notable improvements over previous versions, notably the new Chameleon feature, which disguises the icons in desktop folders so they blend into the background and aren't as distracting.

If you're not familiar with Fences yet, it's a tool that allows you to create different areas on your desktop, which you can use to organize your icons and files more intuitively than the typical desktop layout. These areas, called fences, can have different titles and colors, and they can be scrolled, too, so you can have more icons readily accessible than you normally would. What's more, Fences has a cool feature called Folder Portals, which lets you place any folder from your PC directly on your desktop, so you can see its contents without going through File Explorer.

Close

In addition to the new Chameleon feature, Fences 5 also adds a new capability called Peek. This lets you see the icons on your desktop without actually minimizing your open apps. Instead, Fences is displayed over your current app so you can quickly access the files you're looking for without moving away from what you're working on. This was previously done using a keyboard shortcut, but now you can use a button on the taskbar to do it, which may be more intuitive for some users.

Aside from brand-new features, Fences 5 also comes with some improvements to the underlying engine to improve performance. And, if you're deploying Fences 5 in a business setting, there's new tooling to make it easier to apply the same settings to every laptop or PC. That includes the ability to export a configuration and load it on login, so every PC has the same experience up and running quickly.

Fences 5 is officially available today, and since the preview program is over, it costs $9.99 for a new license, which is perpetual. You can get a discount if you have a previous Fences license, however.