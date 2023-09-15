Source: Ferilinso Ferilinso Screen Protector for iPhone 15 $6 $10 Save $4 Ferilinso's four-pack screen protector kit comes with four tempered glass screen protectors for your screen and also offers protectors for your camera lenses as well. This is the best deal right now for screen protectors for the iPhone 15. $6 at Amazon

This is the screen protector bundle you need to buy if you're looking to protect your brand-new iPhone 15, 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max. This bundle comes with four sets of protectors for the display and the camera lenses. If that wasn't enough, the real draw here is that this bundle only costs $6 right now.

Yes, that's right, you'll get four screen protectors and four lens protectors for just $6. Normally, these bundles cost $10, which is still a great price for what you're getting, but with this recent promotion you can save 40%, making this is an absolutely fantastic deal that you don't want to miss out on.

Preorders are now live for the iPhone 15, 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and while shipping times have been extended out to November, first shipments of the phone will arrive to those that preordered and also store shelves on September 22.

With that said, it's never too early to pick up some great protection for your phones before they arrive. So be sure to snag this deal while it's still available, because this promotion is too good to pass up.