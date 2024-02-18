Buying a new monitor for your work or gaming setup is a pretty big purchase. Not only are they crucial for the setup and something you'll likely be starring at for the better of your day, but they're also quite expensive, which means you can't replace them very frequently. Choosing the right monitor for your setup is extremely important, and it all starts with the size of the panel, its type, and lastly, its resolution. Assuming you have already decided on a size and the type of panel, it's time to consider the resolution. You have plenty of options when it comes to the size of the monitor, but you'll mostly be picking between 1080p, 1440p, or 4K.

What are FHD, QHD, and UHD resolutions?

Understanding what each of them mean

FHD stands for Full High Definition , which is a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels . It's also commonly referred to as 1080p resolution.

stands for , which is a screen resolution of . It's also commonly referred to as resolution. QHD stands for Quad High Definition , and it has a screen resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels . Just like 1080p, QHD is referred to as 1440p resolution.

stands for , and it has a screen resolution of . Just like 1080p, QHD is referred to as resolution. UHD stands for Ultra High Definition. It has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, and is commonly referred to as 4K.

FHD vs QHD vs UHD resolution: What's different

Number of pixels and refresh rate differences

The difference between the three resolutions that are commonly in use today lies mostly in the number of pixels they show on the display and the refresh rate. 1080p resolution is considered the baseline in 2024, and FHD monitors are readily available at pretty affordable prices. A 4K monitor, as you can tell, offers four times as many pixels as a 1080p monitor, whereas a 1440p monitor offers 1.5 times as many as 1080p or four times the resolution of the standard 720p resolution. The more pixels you see on the screen, the better and sharper the image quality will be, but you'll also be shelling out more money as you move higher up in the resolution ladder.

Then there's also the refresh rate to consider, which once again adds more to the cost of a monitor. For instance, a 1080p or a 1440p monitor with support for up to, say, 60Hz refresh rate will cost less than the same resolution monitor that supports up to 144Hz or 165Hz refresh rate. It's also worth noting that 1080p monitors can achieve higher refresh rates than 1440p and 4K, though the latter two resolutions are also catching up. We already have 4K monitors on the market with support for up to 240Hz refresh rate, and they cost a whopping $1,200. Dell's Alienware AW3225QF that we saw at CES 2024 is one of those options that's available right now, with more on the way. The fastest 1080p gaming monitor that we have on the market right now is also from Dell, which is the Alienware AW2524H, with a blistering 500Hz refresh rate.

FHD vs QHD vs UHD: Which one should you pick?

1080p is baseline, while 4K panels are expensive

Just because you can get a 4K monitor with a up to 240Hz refresh rate doesn't mean you should get it. Sure, it would be nice to have one of the best gaming monitors in existence, but it also largely comes down to your use-case. So let's consider each of the commonly used resolutions and try to narrow down your options.

Close

FHD (1080p) resolution

I recommend 1080p monitors to those who are looking for a basic and simple monitor in the 21 to 24-inch size range for casual usage. It'll serve you well for many years to come, while offering decent clarity for everything you'd probably use it for. These monitors are suitable for gamers — both casual and competitive — who don't want to go beyond the 24-inch size or give more preference to refresh rate over resolution.

You should buy an FHD monitor if:

You are a casual user who wants a basic monitor within the 24-inch size.

You are a casual or a competitive gamer who gives more importance to refresh rate than resolution.

You have a tight budget and don't want to spend a lot of money on a monitor.

QHD (1440p) resolution

What was once considered to be a luxury, has now become the sweet-spot for gamers and even those who are looking for a monitor within the 24 to 32-inch size range. One advantage of going with a 1440p monitor over a 1080p one is that you'll notice a considerable improvement in image quality. Pair that with the extra screen real-estate that you'll get by going with the bigger monitor, and you're looking at a significantly better experience overall. That makes it a more desirable option for work and play, but keep in mind that you'll need a beefier graphics card to handle the additional pixels.

You should buy a QHD monitor if:

You are shopping for a monitor with a screen size ranging from 24 to 32-inches.

You want crisper visuals than you'd get on 1080p monitors for gaming, media consumption, and more.

You have a powerful 1440p graphics card to push higher resolution than 1080p.

UHD (4K) resolution

While these are readily available on the market, they're still considered a "luxury" for average users who don't need anything more than a QHD monitor on their desk. Prices of 4K monitors have substantially fallen over the years, but you'll still have to shell out at least $500 unless you are looking at something like the 27-inch Dell S2721QS, which isn't the ideal screen-size for this resolution, in my opinion. I recommend buying a 4K monitor only for those who are looking at least a 32-inch screen size. Anything more than that will probably be too big for your desk, whereas anything smaller means you are looking at a screen space with densely packed pixels, which you won't be able to notice anyway.

That being said, 4K monitors will give you the best picture quality with crisp visuals. Your games and other forms of media will also look great on a high resolution monitor like this, especially if you are looking at a 32-inch screen. You will, however, need a very powerful 4K graphics card to push all these pixels and still get a good experience. That's particularly true in case of monitors with support for high refresh rates. All this will also greatly contribute to the overall price, and it can easily go upwards of $1,000 depending on the features you are looking at.

You should buy a UHD monitor if:

You have big enough space on the desk and also a budget to spend on a 32-inch monitor.

You have a powerful 4K graphic card to help you take advantage of all the pixels on the screen.

You already have a 1440p display and aren't satisfied with it. 1080p monitor users, on the other hand, must try 1440p once before making the big leap.

Closing thoughts

That's everything you need to know about the commonly used resolutions in 2024. Choosing the right resolution becomes a lot easier once you decide what size you want to go for. It's better to stick with 1080p or 1440p resolutions if you only want something around the 24 to 27-inch size range. Only those who are looking to go beyond 27-inch must consider QHD or 4K resolution, in my opinion, for a balanced and a great viewing experience. Just keep in mind that you'll be spending more money if you choose to go with bigger sized and higher resolution monitors, as they also come attached with the additional cost for powerful graphics cards and bigger desk space.

Also, choosing the size and resolution of the monitor is like winning only half the battle, as you still have other things to consider, like the panel type, and other features. I'll leave links to buy some good monitors below, so be sure to check them out.