Fiat 500 ‘Hey Google’ edition launched with Google Assistant built-in

Android Auto support has become increasingly popular among new car models, and Google’s deeper OS integration in the form of Android Automotive OS is also starting to make its way into more vehicles. Today, the company is announcing a new partner for its smart automotive ventures. Italian carmaker Fiat has announced the brand new Fiat 500 Hey Google family, which makes the peppy little car smarter than ever.

According to Google, with My Fiat Action, which integrates Fiat’s Mopar Connect service and Google Assistant, owners will get access to new features when they aren’t driving around. Each Fiat 500 Hey Google model will also include a free Google Nest Hub as part of a Welcome Kit that can be used to access your vehicle with voice commands. For instance, you can ask the Google Assistant how much fuel the car has left right before you leave the house so you can plan your trip in advance. Worried that you didn’t lock the car while you were in a hurry? Just ask Google. To ask any question about the new Fiat 500, users will have to use the hot word “Hey Google, ask My Fiat…” followed by the request.

On top of that, the new cars will come with standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support for those who are familiar with the more intuitive in-dash smart features.

The new Hey Google edition of the Fiat 500 will be offered on the recently launched lineup with the Connect trim. It will be available with a distinguished look having the Hey Google badging and trims on the outside as well as special stitching on the seats. The Fiat 500 Family Hey Google lineup includes the Fiat 500, 500X, and 500L, which will be launching in European countries including Italy, the U.K., France, Spain, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Poland.