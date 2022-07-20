FIFA 23 to launch on Google Stadia with full cross-play support, additional women’s football modes

Google Stadia fans have been waiting for what feels like an eternity for new big-name games, and now we’ve got the second in a matter of weeks. It’s a bit like waiting for a bus, then two come along at once. In this case, the second bus is FIFA 23, the last of EA’s football titles to bear that famous name. Revealed today, FIFA 23 will be on Stadia at launch on September 30, or three days earlier for buyers of the Ultimate Edition.

EA’s relationship with Stadia hasn’t been bad in recent times. FIFA 22 and Madden 22 are already on the platform, as is the utterly brilliant Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. You can also find a couple of big hitters from EA’s racing division, Codemasters, in the form of GRID Legends and Dirt 5, though the latest F1 game never materialized.

In any case, this is about FIFA 23 and it’s good news, on paper at least, for Stadia players. They will have full cross-play support with the Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC, while Xbox One and PS4 players will be pooled together. This should mean no shortage of multiplayer action, though it seems cross-play is limited to FUT. If you’re new, FUT is FIFA Ultimate Team, otherwise known as EA’s wallet-rinsing mode. So of course that’s the one they want you to play. But it does mean you can play on your Android phone with your pal on a PS5.

EA is naturally talking up the technical advancements in FIFA 23, and this year it’s all about HyperMotion2 and improved physics for a more realistic experience. There’s even a better dribbling system, apparently. Jokes aside, FIFA is still essentially unchallenged, so it’s good to see EA actually keep making the core of the game better.

Women’s football is also getting its biggest boost to date in a FIFA game. For the first time, you’ll be able to play both men’s and women’s World Cup modes — EA making use of the FIFA license while it still can. The Barclay’s Women’s Super League from England and Division 1 Arkema from France will both be making their FIFA debut.

Pricing for FIFA 23 is in line with the console release, around $60 or equivalent pricing in your region. The Ultimate Edition costs about $20 more, but also comes with three days of early access among its perks. FIFA 23 is available to pre-order on Stadia now alongside other release platforms.

Source: EA