Key Takeaways
- Files app now has its own list view for easier navigation through large folders.
- The v3.2 update improves app performance, fixing crashes when viewing large folders.
- Users can customize album art and enjoy higher resolution thumbnails for clearer pictures.
If you're getting sick of using File Explorer, why not use a third-party alternative? Files is one of the best apps out there, and it just received a very welcome update. Files now has a few new features, plus bug fixes to improve the app's performance.
Windows 11 review: Fixing the wrongs of the past decadeIt's been two years since Windows 11 debuted, and Microsoft has consistently been making great changes
Files gets its v3.2 update
You can see all the new changes on the official Files website. Perhaps its biggest change is that the app now supports its own list view. This works similarly to File Explorer's own list view, which reduces all of your files and folders down to just an icon and a name. It's perfect for searching for a specific item within a gigantic drive, especially if you own a 4TB SSD that's packed to the limit with files.
Speaking of large folders, Files' developers have been hard at work improving its performance. Before this update, Files tended to crash when you tried to view a large folder with it. With the v3.2 update, Files should now handle these folders a lot easier.
You can also customize your album art within Files, so you can identify your music collection better. And Files now renders thumbnails with better resolution and contrast, which makes the pictures look a lot less blurry than before.
The update also contains a lot of bug fixes, and you can see them all below:
Changes and Improvements
- Added options to hide the built-in items from the right click context menu
- Added an option to disable auto scroll when navigating up the file tree
- Updated the search query to include unindexed items by default
- Creating a new file now adds it to the Recent Files list
- Creating a shortcut will now use the naming preferences from File Explorer
- Clicking a tag in the Details Pane will now start a search for other tagged items
- Added support for setting jfif files as the desktop & lockscreen background
- Improved the performance when launching Files in the background at Windows startup
- Improved support for high contrast themes
- Updated the cloud status icon in the Columns View
- Added support for pinning executable shortcuts to the Start Menu
- Fixed issue where updating the default layout wouldn’t refresh open tabs
- Fixed issue where renaming a tag wouldn’t save the new name
- Fixed issue where certain changes in the Properties Window couldn’t be canceled
- Fixed issue where switching from Details to Tiles would sometimes result in blurry icons
- Fixed issue where thumbnails would sometimes fail to load for OneDrive items
- Fixed issue where folder thumbnails wouldn’t display a preview of the contents
- Fixed issue where the Properties window was missing its icon
- Fixed issue where search results would sometimes use the Columns View
- Fixed issue where opening tags from the sidebar would default to the Details View
- Fixed issue where renaming items on a search page wouldn’t update the file list
- Fixed issue where the privacy policy link was broken
- Fixed issue where OneDrive files would automatically download
- Fixed issue where pinned applications were executed in
%windir%\System32
- Fixed issue where smart extraction didn’t work correctly for a single folder
- Fixed issue where the path bar didn’t use localized name for system folders
- Fixed issue where directly opening a library would invoke explorer.exe
- Fixed environment variables expansion for shortcuts
- Fixed issue where folders sizes weren’t calculated when opening Properties from the sidebar
- Fixed issue where modified date was missing from the Properties window
- Fixed issue where it didn’t work to target files when creating new shortcuts
- Fixed issue where exiting from the system tray icon didn’t save the open tabs
- Fixed issue where a new tab would open when trying to open a new window
- Fixed issue where batch files couldn’t be previewed inside archives
- Fixed issue where installing multiple fonts would trigger multiple UAC prompts
- Fixed issue where refocusing Details View would sometimes scroll
- Fixed crash that would occur when displaying a large number of items at the same time
- Fixed crash that would occur when items were added from an external app
- Fixed crash that would occur when opening Properties for certain items in the Recent Files list
- Fixed crash that would occur when the app failed to update
- Fixed crash that would occur when renaming items in the Grid View layout
- Fixed crash that would occur when selecting the address bar via
Shift+
Tab
- Fixed crash that would occur when Git path contained an emoji
- Fixed crash that could occur when dragging in grouped grid layout