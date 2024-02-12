Key Takeaways Files app now has its own list view for easier navigation through large folders.

The v3.2 update improves app performance, fixing crashes when viewing large folders.

Users can customize album art and enjoy higher resolution thumbnails for clearer pictures.

If you're getting sick of using File Explorer, why not use a third-party alternative? Files is one of the best apps out there, and it just received a very welcome update. Files now has a few new features, plus bug fixes to improve the app's performance.

You can see all the new changes on the official Files website. Perhaps its biggest change is that the app now supports its own list view. This works similarly to File Explorer's own list view, which reduces all of your files and folders down to just an icon and a name. It's perfect for searching for a specific item within a gigantic drive, especially if you own a 4TB SSD that's packed to the limit with files.

Image Credit: Files

Speaking of large folders, Files' developers have been hard at work improving its performance. Before this update, Files tended to crash when you tried to view a large folder with it. With the v3.2 update, Files should now handle these folders a lot easier.

You can also customize your album art within Files, so you can identify your music collection better. And Files now renders thumbnails with better resolution and contrast, which makes the pictures look a lot less blurry than before.

The update also contains a lot of bug fixes, and you can see them all below: