The File Explorer has been an integral part of Windows for decades, and it's an incredible important tool since it lets you manage all your files. But while it does the job fine for the majority of users, there are a few things holding File Explorer back on Windows 11.

For one thing, it's not particularly fast, even things as simple as opening a folder have a slight delay. It also lacks some features that users can find useful like a dual-pane view or an easier way to view different folders at once. It's obvious that a lot of people aren't happy with File Explorer because there's no shortage of alternatives out there. Really, if you thought there weren't a lot of ways to improve on File Explorer, the community is clearly very happy to prove you wrong. So let's dive into some options.

5 Files

A more modern take on the file manager

Close

Starting off this list we have the Files app, which is easily the most modern approach to a file manager on Windows 11. Files is designed to deliver on the vision of Microsoft's design language even better than Microsoft itself. Files fully leverages materials like Mica or Acrylic to deliver a beautiful app that is fully translucent (if you want it to be) and also follows the theme color of your choice, rather than just being white or black. Files even goes above and beyond with custom Properties dialog that also leverage the Fluent Design System, as opposed to the native dialog that has looked the same for decades.

But where it gets really interesting is with the features that are actually meant to boost your productivity. For instance, Files has a dual-pane view, so you can have two folders side by side and move files between them easily, or compare their contents to make sure they're the same, and you can split it vertically or horizontally. You can also use the compact overlay mode to have the Files app floating above all your other apps, keeping your files at hand if you need to drag and drop them, for example.

Related Files review: A more modern alternative to the Windows 11 File Explorer The Files app is what I want the Windows 11 File Explorer to look like, but it's not quite perfect. It's also limited by Windows in some ways.

Another cool feature in the Files app is the ability to tag your files, similar to how macOS handles things with Finder. Tagging files makes it easier to find specific files within the same folder, and it's also very handy.

Files isn't the fastest app around, but it's a good way to get started if you want an app with more features and a more interesting design.

4 Total Commander

A classic customizable experience

If productivity is a bigger focus for you, then another great option worth checking out is Total Commander. This is one of those apps that probably offers way more than most users really need, but that's not a bad thing if you're lookinhg to maximize your productivity. Total Commander comes with a dual-pane view enabled by default, and it makes great use of it by adding some commands to the splitter between panes, too. You can easily copy files from one pane to the other, move them, and more.

Total Commander is also highlight cusotmizable, so whether it's the splitter menu or the menu at the top, you can change what actions are available to you more easily, so you can get things done more quickly. Plus, Total Commander can do things like connect to FTP servers, including the ability to save different servers to easily connect to at a later point. It can compress and extract archives and much more.

Total Commander's UI isn't the easiest to get used to, but there are a ton of options here for those looking to take their file management to the next level. The app is "shareware" meaning you the free version is meant to be more of a demo, but there's nothing really stopping you from using it full time. You can check it out below. If you do want to pay, it will cost you 42 EUR (roughly $44).

Total Commander See at Official Site

3 FreeCommander XE

Leveling up