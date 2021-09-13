Files by Google app adds “Smart Storage” to automatically delete backed-up photos and videos

If you want to clear up some storage space on your phone quickly, the Files by Google app can really come in handy. The app offers cleaning suggestions that help you get rid of junk files and large media files with a single tap, making it a great alternative to other third-party file managers out there. With its latest update, Files by Google is gaining yet another helpful feature that will automatically free up space on your phone.

Files by Google now includes a new “Smart Storage” toggle (via @jay__kamat) that automatically deletes backed-up photos and videos from your phone. As you can see in the attached screenshots, the app brings up a pop-up highlighting the new feature as soon as it’s available on your device. The pop-up states: “Automatically delete backed-up media by turning on Smart Storage in Settings.”

You can then tap on the hamburger menu button in the top-right corner of the app and select the Settings option to access the new feature. On the Settings page, you’ll find a new “Smart Storage” toggle in the “Clean” section, which has the following description: “Permanently delete media backed up to Google Photos that’s been on your device for 60 days.”

You can tap on the toggle next to the option to enable the feature, and it will automatically delete photos and videos from your device’s internal storage if they’ve been backed up on Google Photos for over 60 days.

It’s worth noting that while the Smart Storage toggle is new to Files by Google, the feature itself isn’t actually new. It originally rolled out with the first Pixel phone, but many are not aware of its existence. This is probably why Google has now added it as a more visible toggle to the Files by Google app. The new toggle will likely encourage more users to give the feature a go.

Along with the new Smart Storage toggle, Files by Google has also received a couple of other useful features over the last few months. For instance, the app now lets you add files to a Favorites folder for easier access, and it even includes a Trash folder to help you recover recently deleted files.

The new Smart Storage toggle is available in Files by Google v1.0.389363820. If you haven’t received this update yet, you can download it from the Play Store link below.