Files by Google is rolling out a Trash folder for some users

As we spotted in December, Files by Google is preparing to add a Trash folder feature that will let you temporarily delete folders from your device until the app permanently deletes them 30 days later. The feature is now rolling out for some users of version 1.0.378055542 of the Files by Google app for Android.

Our tipster, @Doraeigaah on Twitter, spotted the feature on their Android 12 device and shared the below screenshots with us, but the feature has not rolled out on my devices yet. The feature will likely be available on devices running Android 11+ when it launches, though, given that it takes advantage of Android’s built-in recycle bin functionality added in Android 11.

In addition to the Trash folder, the latest Files by Google update also made some minor tweaks to the design on devices running Android 12.

If you’re wondering what the change is: the icons on the bottom tabs now have an oval-shaped cyan bubble surrounding them. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 9, 2021

While the app has yet to adapt to Material You‘s new dynamic recoloring system, it has apparently adapted the new Material You bottom navigation bar, according to developer Davide Bianco from the POSP team. The app also seems to now use the Google Sans font, which is another subtle tweak in preparation for a full Material You redesign.

Lastly, the update to Files by Google is replacing the app’s built-in sharing feature with Google’s Nearby Share, at least for some users. This change is detailed on a Google support page and was previously hinted at in our earlier app teardown. Now that Nearby Share has become ubiquitous among Android devices with Google Mobile Services, there’s no reason for the Files by Google app to have its own file sharing feature. This is also why OnePlus ditched its File Dash feature in its own file manager app.

As Google explains on its support page, file transfers powered by Nearby Share require both devices to be running the latest version of the Files by Google app. Both users must also be located in regions supported by Nearby Share. You can share up to 500 files. The shared files are saved on the recipient’s device under the Downloads folder.