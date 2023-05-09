In recent years, Apple has marketed some of its latest iPads as PC replacements. And while higher-end models could technically replace some people's laptops, many creators still find iPadOS 16 limiting. That's especially true for those who deal with heavy audio and video editing. Though, it appears that the company is actively working on addressing these concerns, as it just revealed native versions of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for the iPad.

Through a press release on its Newsroom website, Apple today announced that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are coming to iPadOS on May 23. The company will offer these two Pro applications through monthly or annual subscriptions, with each costing $5 per month. Expectedly, these apps won't work on older iPad models, with the former requiring an iPad with M1 or M2 and the latter needing an A12 Bionic or newer iPad. Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, states:

We’re excited to introduce Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, allowing creators to unleash their creativity in new ways and in even more places. With a powerful set of intuitive tools designed for the portability, performance, and touch-first interface of iPad, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro deliver the ultimate mobile studio.

As you'd expect, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro have been optimized to work with multi-touch controls, and they support external iPad accessories, such as the Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and other add-ons. Additionally, they integrate with other Apple apps, such as iMovie and GarageBand. This allows users who have created projects on these relatively simplified apps to take them to the next level through their Pro counterparts. Expectedly, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on iPadOS are fully compatible with their macOS variants, enabling users to work on the same projects on different Apple machines.

You can read the detailed feature list, in addition to the complete iPad hardware prerequisites, on the Apple Newsroom webpage linked above.