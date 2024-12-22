With a $300 price tag, Apple’s Final Cut Pro video editing tool is one of the pricier options for editing your videos. There are many different alternative video editing programs available, including a whole host of open-source options. Free, open-source editors don’t mean any less quality or fewer features. You can find exactly what you need for editing videos on your Mac without paying a hefty fee for it.

Related Best video editing laptops in 2024 Need a laptop that can handle the heavy wokrkloads related to video editing? Here are some of the best options you can buy today.

6 Gyroflow

Edit your videos for stabilization

While Final Cut Pro has many editing features, sometimes the open-source alternatives focus on more specific features of video editing. Gyroflow is an open-source video tool with a major focus on stabilizing your video content in post-production.

Gyroflow is best used when filming sports action, such as running or mountain biking POV videos, or generally any types of videos where the videographer wasn’t steady-handed — it happens to the best of us, unfortunately.

You can use Gyroflow for other video editing features too, such as using keyframes, speed ramping, shutter correction, and lens correction. Gyroflow also comes with plugins for both DaVinci Resolve and Adobe video tools for extra editing abilities.

Your changes have been saved Gyroflow See at Official Site

5 LiVES

Although you might use Final Cut Pro for a myriad of editing types, when finding alternative software, you sometimes need to use multiple programs for different aspects of your editing workflow. LiVES is a great open-source video editor with a focus on editing live event footage, such as concerts and performances.

With timeline-based editing, keyframes, real-time video performance capabilities, and advanced color correction tools, LiVES makes a great open-source alternative video tool. It features a library of effects and transitions for creative editing between clips and throughout your footage.

LiVES is only available for macOS and Linux systems, despite its open-source development, it’s not available for Windows systems. As a project, LiVES hasn’t received many updates since before 2020. It features an update from 2019 saying that support for Windows will be coming, but in 2024, it’s still not there.

Your changes have been saved LiVES See at Official Site

4 Shotcut

Easy-to-use open-source video tool

Close

Shotcut began in 2004 and has since carried on improving with help from developers and the community it has found among open-source video software fans.

Shotcut features wide format video support, and no import required, meaning native editing, multi-format timelines, resolutions, and frame-rates all within your video projects. You can use almost any device and there are ways to easily transport your video to other tools like DaVinci Resolve if you need something more robust to complete your video.

There are great audio features and tools within Shotcut, including audio scopes and filters, volume control, decoders, compressors, and equalizers. You can mix audio across all tracks in the timeline, including easily fading in or out of audio and video.

Your changes have been saved Shotcut See at Shotcut

3 OpenShot

Simple and powerful award-winning video editing tool

This cross-platform video editing tool lets you create great videos from an open-source software. You can trim and slice footage to fit your timelines, use unlimited tracks for complex layers with footage, images, audio, and more, and also use a myriad of video effects and transition styles to improve your final result.

OpenShot also features animation and keyframes, so you can do more than just edit raw footage. You can add text titles and 3D animations, including warping time speed for fun effects.

OpenShot is a great option as a Final Cut Pro alternative if you’re compelled to use open-source tools.