Final Fantasy IV, the next Pixel Remaster, launches on mobile soon

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, the name for the collection of six Final Fantasy games that are being remastered for Steam, iOS, and Android, is getting its fourth game: Final Fantasy IV, the seminal JRPG that had an enormous influence on the games in the series which followed it. The game launches on all platforms on September 8.

Now for the news you've all been waiting for: the line is there, just as you remembered it. The other good news is that #FinalFantasy IV is available to pre-order on Steam and Mobile now: https://t.co/CGyiK6laXO pic.twitter.com/IkePlOs7IQ — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) August 25, 2021

This title follows the adventures of Cecil, Kain, Rosa, Rydia, and the rest in their attempt to defeat the despotic Baron. This is the first game in the series to introduce the Active Time Battle system, in which time still moves even while the battle is going on. Later games in the series would imitate this battle system. The remastered version of the game will feature updated pixel graphics, a newly rearranged soundtrack, a modernized UI, and an illustrated gallery. Players will also have the ability to save anywhere and anytime.

Final Fantasy IV had already been remade entirely in 3D form for the Nintendo DS, so this is not the first time the title has been repackaged for a modern audience. The version that will be available in the Pixel Remaster, however, will be a remaster of the original 1991 version released for the Super Nintendo. Out of all the games that have been released as part of the Pixel Remaster collection so far, this is the only game in the series that has also gotten a sequel (Final Fantasy IV: The After Years).

The Pixel Remaster has been fairly well-received, though users have complained that there’s one problem with the remastered games: The font used for the text portions of the game is a bit too small and difficult to read. This echoes a complaint about the Chrono Trigger remaster that was released on Square Enix, as the font used in that game was also a major point of contention (though by no means the only one).