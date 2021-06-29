Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series now has a release window

Square Enix may have just leaked the initial release date for the first title in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series. Supposedly, this six-game remaster series will be released one game at a time, and the first Final Fantasy game will be released sometime in July.

The announcement video, where all these details and screenshots of the new games were released, is now private, but screenshots have been saved by Twitter user Wario64. Beyond the above-stated facts, we don’t know whether the other games will roll out in a steady schedule, and, if they are, what that schedule will be.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster 30 minute Japanese video (mostly discussions in Japanese including Sakaguchi and Uematsu but does have some new looks into the remasters) https://t.co/aSgWoMu6mV pic.twitter.com/DTmCcT3KV0 — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 29, 2021

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster was announced at Square Enix’s E3 event, though not many details of the games were shown beyond screenshots. It was announced as coming to iOS, Android, and Steam, but with no release date. It was simply said to be “coming soon.” We also don’t know how exactly the games will be remastered. Square Enix describes it as “ultimate 2D pixel remasters” but does not mention if there any significant changes beyond updated graphics.

Square Enix is apparently attempting to boost the appeal of the new Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series by making it the only option for purchasing these games. Several of the games that were previously remastered are being removed from individual sale in online stores. The Steam page for Final Fantasy V, for example, has new text in its description that reads: “This game will no longer be available for purchase after July 27, 2021. Instead, please purchase the pixelated remaster version of “FINAL FANTASY V,” coming soon.”

This isn’t the only mobile title in which Square Enix is investing, nor is it the only game that it’s releasing in July. It’s also bringing the remake of Trials of Mana in July, followed later by the new game Echoes of Mana, to Android and iOS. It’s also bringing the newest entry in the Nier series, Nier Re[in]carnation, to mobile in July.