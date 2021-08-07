Final Fantasy VII Remake now on sale for both PS4 and PS5 (30-50% off)

Square Enix’s remake of Final Fantasy VII was finally released last year, after first being announced all the way back in 2015. It ended up being one of the best games of 2020 (for anyone interested in JRPGs, at least), and the game was updated with enhanced graphics for the PS5 two months ago. Now you can get either the PS4 or PS5 versions on sale, with the PS4 game dropping to $29.99 and the PS5 port falling to $49.99.

This is a remake of 1997’s Final Fantasy VII for the PlayStation 1, though the game has changed so much that it might as well be a new game. You play as Cloud Strife (yes, the Cloud from Smash Bros.), a former soldier who joins the terrorist group Avalanche to fight the Shinra Corporation, which has been draining the planet’s energy. The game has more real-time elements than the original version, and of course, it looks better.

Final Fantasy VII: Remake was originally exclusive to the PS4, but a PS5 version was released in June, called Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade. The PS5 version adds a new photo mode, more difficulty settings, and graphical improvements.