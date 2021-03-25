Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is now available for Android and iOS platforms

Square Enix has dropped yet another Final Fantasy game that you can relive on your mobile. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered has made its way to the mobile platform and is available via the Google Play Store as well as the Apple App Store. Originally launched in 1999, the HD version of the game was released in 2019 for all major gaming platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. It is now available for Android and iOS, selling at a promotional price of $16.99, which is expected to increase to $20.99 after April 4.

The total size of the game is 2.59GB, so make sure you have enough space on your device. As per the app listing on the Google Play Store, Cloud saves and controller support options are expected to be added in a future update. While it is a complete port of the original PC version, it does come with a few glitches, as noted in the FAQ section of the game:

Entering or leaving vehicles such as cars and the Garden may occasionally get your character stuck between the vehicle and terrain features or freeze the vehicle in place. This seems to happen more often when you leave your vehicle in close proximity to impassable terrain or when you try to enter or leave your vehicle during certain scripted events. Currently, the only fix for this is to reload a previously saved game, so please make sure to save your progress often.

Some locations may be difficult to navigate using the Speed Boost (x3). We advise you to turn off this feature in such cases.

Additionally, Chocobo World is not playable, but you get an option for a 3x speed boost, battle assist, and the ability to turn battle encounters on or off. Try out the game and let us know what you think!