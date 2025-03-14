I've always heard people talk about PowerToys on Windows, and I consider myself a computing enthusiast in every sense of the word. I do most of my work on my MacBook and use my Windows PC for recreational activities like gaming. However, despite using Alfred on my Mac and using other tools on my MacBook, for some reason, I just never really tried to use PowerToys. Now, though, I'm a convert, and I should have started using it years ago.

What is PowerToys?

PowerToys is a set of free utilities developed by Microsoft that improves your Windows experience by adding practical tools and customization options. Originally, PowerToys dates back to Windows 95, where it provided additional features aimed at advanced users.

The modern version of PowerToys is built specifically for Windows 10 and Windows 11. It includes a ton of handy features such as tools for bulk renaming files, quickly resizing images, and snapping application windows into customizable layouts. Each utility is designed to streamline common tasks or simplify repetitive actions. Some of the utilities include:

FancyZones : Create custom window layouts to quickly organize apps on your desktop.

: Create custom window layouts to quickly organize apps on your desktop. PowerRename : Bulk rename multiple files easily with advanced find-and-replace features.

: Bulk rename multiple files easily with advanced find-and-replace features. Image Resizer : Quickly resize images by right-clicking files directly in File Explorer.

: Quickly resize images by right-clicking files directly in File Explorer. PowerToys Run : A fast launcher to open apps, files, or perform quick calculations.

: A fast launcher to open apps, files, or perform quick calculations. Keyboard Manager : Remap keys or create custom shortcuts to improve productivity.

: Remap keys or create custom shortcuts to improve productivity. Color Picker : Instantly identify and copy color codes from any part of your screen.

: Instantly identify and copy color codes from any part of your screen. Mouse Utilities : Easily find your mouse pointer or highlight mouse clicks during presentations.

: Easily find your mouse pointer or highlight mouse clicks during presentations. Text Extractor : Quickly copy text from images or screenshots using optical character recognition (OCR).

: Quickly copy text from images or screenshots using optical character recognition (OCR). Always On Top: Pin any application window to remain visible above all others.

While PowerToys targets power users who prefer more control over their operating system, the tools are straightforward enough that anyone can benefit from using them. All utilities within PowerToys integrate smoothly with Windows, making them feel like native extensions of the operating system rather than third-party add-ons. I just never really got around to trying it out, but since I have I can't live without it.

PowerToys Run is the best feature of the lot

I use it everyday