For far too long, I've been navigating the ever-growing mountain of research notes and documents in a somewhat disorganized and inefficient way. I did hear about AI note-taking tools, but for one reason or another, I hesitated. That all changed when I finally decided to explore NotebookLM. The immediate clarity and efficiency that Google’s AI note-taking tool has brought to my research workflow has left me with one thought: I should have tried this sooner.
My workflow before NotebookLM
Before NotebookLM, my research process for learning new concepts was a nightmare. It involved juggling multiple browser tabs, tracking key moments in YouTube videos, and reviewing downloaded PDFs and documents.
The constant need to switch between these different source types was incredibly disruptive. I would be referring to a website, then have to jump to a specific timestamp in a video, then open a PDF, and ultimately, lose my train of thought and the overall context of the concept. My note-taking was equally chaotic. It felt like trying to piece together a puzzle with pieces from completely different sets.
I often found myself revisiting the same sources multiple times. This repetitive process was incredibly time-consuming and inefficient.
Discovering NotebookLM for the first time
I have tried dozens of note-taking tools, but NotebookLM felt entirely different from anything I have ever used. Google didn’t just create a note-taking or wiki tool and add AI on top of it. In fact, the entire tool has been built with AI from the ground up. I can’t just create a new notebook and start taking notes. This wasn't about free-form jotting; it was about feeding the AI.
There was a slight learning curve in understanding the power of NotebookLM. But after a week, I was flying through my notebooks. I wanted to learn about Python integration in Excel. I created a new notebook called Python and started adding relevant sources like web addresses, YouTube videos, and the official Microsoft documentation.