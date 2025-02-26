I've always struggled with note-taking applications and productivity apps, which has led me to some interesting solutions for my daily life planning. From messaging myself on services like Facebook Messenger to leaving things out of place so I'd question why they were there and then remember what I had to do that day, I've tried them all. I have a pretty efficient system these days for keeping on top of things, but it's not exactly reliable, and my notes while I'm working can be strewn about the place.

I've tried to use Obsidian before, but for whatever reason, it simply didn't click. Recently, a friend of mine showed me it and the notes that he used for work, and it made sense to me. Since that moment a month ago, I've been using Obsidian daily to help me track tasks, plan my days, and aid me in my work. Now I can't live without it, and I'm honestly disappointed that I didn't just... get it sooner.

Obsidian has made managing my work significantly easier

For someone who struggles with organization, it really helps