Let’s face it: remote desktop software can be a headache. Whether it’s for work, tech support, or accessing your home computer, the experience is often affected by slow connections, complicated setups, and security concerns (looking at you, TeamViewer). I have been on the hunt for the perfect remote desktop solution for what feels like forever. Like many, I have tried different platforms like AnyDesk, Splashtop, GoToMyPC, and more, each with its own set of limitations and frustrations.

Then, I discovered RustDesk, and it’s been a revelation. This post is about my remote desktop journey and why I’m convinced RustDesk is the remote access tool I have been searching for.

My workflow before RustDesk

It was a mess

Whether it's playing remote tech support for family members, needing to quickly grab a crucial file off my main desktop while I’m out, or managing a few personal servers, a reliable remote access tool has become more of a necessity in my digital life.

For years, like many others, I relied on commercial remote desktop applications that often come pre-loaded or are the first results in a web search. They got the job done, but the experience was often far from seamless. It involved dealing with connections that felt sluggish, irritating ‘commercial use suspected’ pop-ups during active personal sessions, and painfully slow file transfers.

I did hear about alternatives, especially open-source options, but part of me assumed they'd be too complex to set up, lack polish, or wouldn't be reliable enough for my needs.

Discovering RustDesk for the first time

Gave me a glimpse of hope

Last month, I was trying to guide a family member through a software update, and the combination of lag and a confusing interface on their end snapped my patience. After trying out several solutions, I came across RustDesk. It was a pleasant first impression. It offers a clean, modern, and refreshingly straightforward interface.

Upon startup, it displays my machine's ID and a temporary password for access – a familiar concept, thankfully. There was no mandatory account creation and no immediate pop-ups asking me to upgrade. I quickly installed it on my personal laptop, sitting right beside my desktop. Back on the desktop client, I entered the ID and password displayed on the laptop.

I was expecting a delay or an error, but the connection snapped into place almost instantly. The laptop's screen appeared in the RustDesk window on my desktop, and it was crisp and responsive even on my local network. It just worked without any cumbersome sign-ups or configurations. This initial simplicity and performance were incredibly promising.

Why did I decide to stick with RustDesk?

There were many