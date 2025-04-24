Listen up. If you're perfectly happy with your ISP's router, then I have one question for you—well, two, really—because I want to know how long you've had that router and what download speed you're paying for. Oh, and if you hate money because there's every chance your ISP has been charging a monthly rental fee for that router for years, and they're not likely to stop, or offer you an upgraded router now they've got new gear in.

You know where my ISP-provided router is? It's in a box, at the back of the closet, where it will remain. I won't throw it away because we should be recycling e-waste, but I'll keep it just in case my provider won't fix any issues with my service without it. It's not even one that I got from my ISP, but one of their models I picked up on eBay for a few bucks, so that I could use my own router for my home network and keep the ISP on the side of the cables that I prefer them to be on.

You don't have to make your own router if you prefer having spare time, but pretty much any router you can buy right now is better than the ISP-provided one. I suggest you join me in hiding that ISP box in a closet if you can. Even if your ISP won't let you remove it completely, you can put it into bridge mode, and then it's a glorified modem that provides internet to your home.

No more ISP control