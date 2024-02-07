Laptops are versatile and portable devices that have increasingly become thin and light as they're modernized, usually at the expense of upgradeable internal hardware. The two most common areas where upgrades are still possible include memory (RAM) and solid-state drive (SSD), as laptop processors and graphics cards are almost exclusively soldered to the mainboard.

A majority of modern laptops offer at least an SSD that's accessible for upgrades, though some — like the MacBook Pro — keep everything wrapped up to the point where you can't perform DIY updates at all. Memory is another story. Unless you're looking at, say, a high-end workstation laptop with a chunky body, it can be very hard to tell if your laptop's RAM can be upgraded after purchase. Permanently incorporating memory into the mainboard is a popular choice for manufacturers looking to save space, but it's not a guaranteed decision.

If your laptop is starting to slow down and you'd like to give it a boost to prolong its life, adding to or updating the memory is a popular (and relatively affordable) move. But how do you tell if it's possible? Let's explore your options to determine whether you can upgrade your laptop's RAM.

Read your laptop's manual or manufacturer's documentation

No need to take anything apart

Arguably, the quickest and easiest way to determine whether you can upgrade your laptop's RAM is to read the included manual or manufacturer documentation. These resources are almost always available online if you don't have them in-hand, which also allows you to get an answer before buying the laptop.

Using Lenovo as an example, its collection of reference documents spans its full offering of laptops. These documents include information on everything from the CPU down to materials used in the chassis. Memory options are listed in detail, and you can see if RAM is soldered or upgradeable.

Not all manufacturers offer the same level of documentation for laptops. If you don't have access to a laptop's manual or can't find the correct documentation online, you can always reach out to a manufacturer's customer support to get your questions answered. Be sure to prepare for the call or chat with the laptop's model number to make it a quick and easy interaction.

Search for related upgrade tutorials or reviews

Find your answer and learn how to get through the upgrade process

We strive to offer a plethora of dedicated RAM and SSD upgrade guides for laptops here at XDA, and you might just be able to find your answer with a quick search using your laptop's make and model.

In the same vein, we have many in-depth laptop reviews, with many mentioning the reality of future upgrades after purchase. This is a useful way to determine which laptop is right for you before buying. Of course, you can also check out our list of favorite upgradeable laptops available now for a wider selection.

Beyond our guides, there are many full teardown tutorials and videos out there for all sorts of laptops. Chances are, you might be able to see inside your laptop without taking it apart yourself. This will give you a clear idea of what is accessible and what isn't accessible after removing the bottom panel, allowing you to plan accordingly for a fresh laptop purchase or a planned upgrade of an older system.

Use a memory finder tool

It can do the work for you

One of my longtime go-to methods to find compatible RAM for a specific laptop is with Crucial's memory finder. This tool works in two ways. It will let you know if the laptop in question can be upgraded at all, and it will suggest compatible RAM or storage from Crucial's lineup. You can take the information provided and purchase any quality laptop RAM you'd like, though in my experience Crucial offers quality products.

The tool has two options to figure out what your laptop needs. You can manually select a specific laptop as long as you're certain about the make and model. If you aren't sure but you have the laptop with you, a scanning tool can automatically look at your laptop and determine whether it can be upgraded. There are some blind spots in this tool, especially with laptops fresh on the market. If the tool can't find what you need, you can always resort to a different method listed here.

Remove the bottom panel on your laptop

Only if you're comfortable with the process

Pulling a laptop apart to expose its internal hardware isn't for everyone. There's always the potential for unforeseen damage; you might void the laptop's warranty, and sometimes, you need a set of specialized tools — like a pry tool and tiny driver heads — to get the job done properly. To boot, it's not guaranteed that your laptop will even have visible screws on the bottom panel. If you're uncomfortable doing the process yourself, it's best to try other methods here to determine the state of your laptop's RAM.

Let's assume you were able to remove the laptop's bottom panel, exposing its internal hardware. Accessible RAM is usually immediately recognizable, as the module(s) will be connected to a SODIMM slot on the motherboard. Some laptops come with a metal heat shield covering the RAM, so always keep an eye out for that as well. There might be one module, there might be two or more modules, or there might be nothing at all, signaling that the RAM is soldered to the motherboard.

Bottom line? If you can see the RAM modules inside your laptop, clipped into place on the sides with little metal arms, there's usually no reason why it can't be upgraded.

More information about upgrading RAM in your laptop

Following the methods above should allow you to determine whether the RAM in your laptop can be upgraded. If you're searching for information about your memory via Windows, our guide on how to find your RAM specs in Windows 11 can help. If you suspect that the memory in your laptop is failing, we also have a guide on how to check if your RAM is faulty.

If you are interested in buying a laptop that lacks upgradeable RAM, consider how much you might need for your workload. These days, 8GB is a baseline for casual use like web browsing, email, and video streaming. If you're a multitasker who adds office apps or a casual gamer, go with at least 16GB. And if you're more of a pro with intensive apps or high-end games, 32GB or more is recommended.