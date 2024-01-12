Key Takeaways Apple quietly acknowledged and doubled the limit to pair up to 32 items in the Find My app, as stated in an updated support document.

The increased item limit started with iOS and iPadOS 16 but seemingly wasn't publicly mentioned until now.

AirPods Max count as one item, regular AirPods and first-gen AirPods Pro count as two items, and AirPods Pro 2 count as three items.

When Apple introduced the AirTag, certain power users quickly reached a 16-item limit and voiced their concerns about it. Considering the AirTag's reasonable price and Find My network's broad reach, many have tried to tag as many of their personal belongings as possible. And since the Cupertino firm opened up Find My to third-party trackers back in 2021, users have had even more solid options to choose from, beyond the AirTag itself. The main obstacle was being limited to 16 items per Apple ID, which apparently has been doubled on newer OS versions.

Through an updated support document first spotted by X user Nicolás Álvarez, Apple has quietly acknowledged the doubled 32-item limit in Find My. While the document itself was updated yesterday, MacRumors has confirmed that the limit increase started with iOS and iPadOS 16. Strangely, Apple seemingly hadn't referenced this significant change publicly until now.

Beyond the limit increase, the iPhone maker has also clarified how it counts AirPods in the Find My app. It states:

"AirPods Max count as one item, AirPods and AirPods Pro (1st generation) count as two items, and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) count as three items."

Now, you may be wondering why some AirPods models count as two or three items instead of one. With the regular AirPods and the first-gen AirPods Pro, users can track each AirPod individually. Thus, each AirPod is counted as a separate item. Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro 2 add Find My capabilities to the charging case, which marks it as a third item. So, with a single pair of AirPods Pro 2 occupying three Find My item slots, it only made sense for Apple to double the limit from 16 to 32.