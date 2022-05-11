How to find out your RAM specs on Windows 11 PCs

Having a large enough amount of RAM is important if you want to have a smooth experience with your PC. RAM, or random access memory) is extremely fast memory that temporarily stores files you need super-fast access to, and the more of it you have, the more files it can store. That means you’re able to switch between apps more quickly when you have a lot of them open, or it may help in apps that load a lot of assets, such as when editing a high-resolution image with multiple layers in Photoshop. If you don’t know how much RAM your PC has, it’s relatively easy to check it on Windows 11.

With Windows 11 requiring at least 4GB of RAM, you’re more likely to run into issues if you don’t have a significant amount of it, so it’s good to check it out and make sure your PC can handle your workflow well. There are multiple ways you can learn more about the RAM on your PC, and it depends on how much information you’re looking to know. We’ll show you a couple ways you can go about it depending on what you’d like to know.

Checking your total memory capacity

If the only thing you want to know is how much RAM your PC has, the easiest way to do it may be the Settings app. Here’s how to do it:

Open Settings (you should be able to find it in the Start menu).

In the System category (which should open by default), scroll down to the bottom of the page and click About .



category (which should open by default), scroll down to the bottom of the page and click . Under Device specifications, you should see Installed RAM with the maximum capacity next to it.



You’ll see that the total usable RAM is lower than what’s actually installed, and that’s almost always the case because some memory can be shared with the GPU in your PC. It doesn’t mean anything is wrong with your device.

Checking RAM specs in Windows 11 Task Manager

Sometimes all you need to know is the totalmemory capacity, but you might also want to know a little more. The Task Manager in Windows 11 can give you a bit more information about the RAM in your PC, which can paint a better picture of the performance you can expect from it. Here’s how you can check it out:

Right-click the Windows icon on your taskbar, then choose Task Manager . Alternatively, open the Start menu and search for it.

. Alternatively, open the Start menu and search for it. If you haven’t done it before, you may need to click See more details .

. Switch to the Performance tab. If you’re running the original Windows 11 release, the tabs will be at the top, but the latest versions (only available for Windows Insiders at this time) have the tabs on the left side of the window.





tab. If you’re running the original Windows 11 release, the tabs will be at the top, but the latest versions (only available for Windows Insiders at this time) have the tabs on the left side of the window. You’ll see a list of hardware in your PC. Click Memory .

. You can now see a range of specs about your memory, including capacity, speed, the number of slots used, the form factor, and how much RAM is reserved for specific hardware in your PC (explaining why the usable RAM is lower than the total RAM above).



This information can help you with a handful of things. First off, knowing the speed can tell you what kind of performance you can expect from your RAM. While it won’t always affect your day-to-day usage, some apps may benefit from higher speeds. Laptop RAM usually reaches higher speeds

The number of slots used can also be useful if you’re planning to upgrade your PC with more RAM. If all the slots on your PC are being used, that means you’ll have to replace one of the modules inside, so you also have to make sure you’re buying a module that’s bigger than you already have. If you have a free slot, you just need to buy whatever capacity you want to add to your PC. Having two slots also usually means you have dual-channel memory, which results in much better performance.

The form factor is also important if you’re planning to upgrade, because there are different types of RAM out there. Desktop computers will usually show DIMM, while laptops with upgradeable RAM will probably say SODIMM. You’ll want to look for these terms when buying new RAM. However, there’s another option as you can see above. If it says Other it might mean that the RAM is soldered onto the motherboard, which means you can’t upgrade it.

And that’s how you can check the RAM specs on your Windows 11 PC. This should give you all the information you need to know, so whether you’re planning to upgrade your RAM or you just want to know to check if your PC is compatible with certain software, this should do the trick.

If you’re looking to learn more about your Windows 11 PC, maybe check out how to create a battery report so you can learn all about your laptop’s battery and how it’s been performing over time. And if you’ve just upgraded your PC, check out how to free up storage after upgrading to Windows 11 – it can give you a bit more space for files.