The best way to see if a game will play nicely with your Steam Deck is to check out reviews from other users. However, it can be tricky to scroll through all the reviews and suss out which ones are talking about the game on their PC and which are running on their Steam Deck. Fortunately, Valve is making the process a ton easier by adding a handy icon to reviews from Steam Deck players.

Valve adds a Steam Deck icon to relevant reviews

The news broke on the official Steam Deck X account. Now, when you're looking at reviews, Steam will automatically add a little Steam Deck icon to the top-right of the review. The way the post describes this new feature implies that Steam will track how much the user played the game on Steam Deck vs. other devices. If it notices that the majority of the gameplay came from the Steam Deck, it'll post the icon on the review.

Valve has already made it easy for people to check which games work with their Steam Deck, but this update should allow interested consumers to get user-based opinions on what works and what doesn't.

