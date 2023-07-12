We've seen some great deals so far during Amazon's Prime Day sale, and as you might expect, it's offering massive discounts on its own products like Fire tablets, Echo, Kindle, and Fire TV streaming devices. We've scoured through all the incredible deals to pluck out only the best of the best. So if you've been wanting to get your hands on a new Fire tablet, Kindle e-reader, Fire Stick, Ring, or even Echo device — you've come to the right place. Also, be sure to act now, as today is the final day of the sales promotion.

Amazon Fire tablets

Although there are plenty of great Prime Day tablet deals, the Amazon Kindle tablet lineup runs deep, with sizes ranging from 7 to 11 inches and prices that are nearly impossible to beat. Of course, the company also produces a Kids version of most of these sizes, featuring a durable outer shell, extended warranty, and free access to the excellent Amazon Kids+ for one year. In case you're unfamiliar, Amazon Kids+ offers a curated library of over 20,000 kid-appropriate videos, games, books, and more, along with industry-leading parental controls.

While there are a range of different internal storage sizes, when it comes to performance, you're going to be getting a reliable device, no matter which size you choose. Of course, the more money that you invest, the more you can expect from the tablet, with most higher-end models featuring a better display and higher performance. While the 7-inch model is great for someone who's going to be tinkering with their first tablet, if you're a veteran looking for something more, you might want to consider the company's best offering, the Fire Max 11.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids $55 $110 Save $55 The Amazon Fire 7 Kids is a child-friendly version of the Fire 7 tablet featuring a free year of Amazon Kids+. It's now 50% off during Prime Day. $55 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 $90 $190 Save $100 The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a powerful tablet with a 10-inch screen, long battery life, and quite durable. It's now 53% off during Prime Day. $90 at Amazon

Amazon Fire Max 11 $150 $230 Save $80 The Fire Max 11 is the largest tablet in Amazon's lineup featuring a beautiful display, powerful processor, and sleek design. It's now 35% off during Prime Day. $150 at Amazon

Amazon does also offer two other popular models of its Kindle tablets, the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8. The Fire 7 is the same device as the Kids variant above, and although it operates in the same manner, it doesn't come with an additional year of warranty, the protective cover, or a free year of Amazon Kids+.

Amazon Fire 7 $40 $60 Save $20 $40 at Amazon

Amazon Fire 8 HD $55 $100 Save $45 $55 at Amazon

The Fire HD 8 is a nice step up from the Fire 7, featuring a more powerful processor, and comes with a larger and slightly higher-resolution display. Both can be had at a substantial discount, similar to the other Fire tablets in this list.

Amazon Fire streaming devices

You know Amazon makes great streaming devices when its entire lineup is included in our best streaming devices list. Not only does Amazon offer choices, but it also offers them at every price point, making it accessible no matter your budget. Currently, the most basic model, the Fire TV Stick Lite, comes in at just $15, while the Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers the best bang for the buck with a price of just $25.

Of course, if you want the best experience, Amazon offers that too, with its Fire TV Cube coming in at $110. But as mentioned before, there are options, so no matter your budget, you'll be able to grab a quality streaming media device. So if you've been eyeing one, be sure to pick it up during Prime Day. But don't forget, Amazon also sells some pretty great televisions with its Fire TV built right in, so you can get a 2-for-1 deal if you take advantage of the Prime Day TV deals.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $15 $30 Save $15 The Amazon Fire TV Stick offers a fluid menu system, easy access to all your favorite shows, which you can stream in 1080p. It's now 58% off during Prime Day. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $25 $55 Save $30 The Amazon Fire TV 4K Max offers a fluid menu system, easy access to all your favorite shows, which you can stream in 4K. It's now 55% off during Prime Day. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Cube $110 $140 Save $30 The Amazon Fire TV Cube offers 4K streaming, Wi-Fi 6E, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio. It's now 21% off during Prime Day. $110 at Amazon

Ring doorbell and security bundles

Amazon also makes home security products with its Ring line, offering video doorbells, security cameras, and even alarm systems. Prices can range, but if you're looking to get started, look no further than the Ring doorbell with an Echo Pop speaker, or if you want to be able to monitor your front door, grab the bundle that comes with an Echo Show 5.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Pop $40 $105 Save $65 This bundle comes with a Ring video doorbell and Echo Pop speaker, providing an excellent base when starting a connected smart home. It's now 62% off during Prime Day. $40 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) $65 $125 Save $60 This bundle comes with a Ring video doorbell and Echo Show 5 smart speaker. The screen on the speaker will let you see who's at the door. It's now 66% off during Prime Day. $65 at Amazon

Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit $120 $200 Save $80 This is a home security bundle that includes one Base Station, one Keypad, one Contact Sensor, one Motion Detector, and one Range Extender. It's now 40% off during Prime Day. $120 at Amazon

Blink products

The best thing about Amazon's Ring security lineup is that it integrates well with other Amazon products, and there is something for every budget. The Blink series is also under Amazon and offers excellent security cameras and camera systems, along with video doorbells too.

Amazon Kindle E-readers

Amazon is the authority when it comes to e-readers, offering some of the best reading devices at many different price points. The most basic Kindle has a 6-inch screen and is light and compact. The display offers a backlight feature, which means you can read even in places with low light. A bump up from that mode is the Kindle Paperwhite.

It features a higher resolution 300ppi screen, color shifting backlight, and is even waterproof. But it isn't overly resistant to drop, so you might also want to consider a case for the Kindle Paperwhite. If you're looking for the most versatile, the Kindle Scribe offers a large 10-inch screen, and you can even use a stylus to scribble some notes or jot down things in the books that you're reading. During Prime Day, the company is offering deep discounts on its entire Kindle lineup, knocking up to 38% off, which means if you've been interested in picking one up, now's the best time.

Source: Amazon Amazon Kindle (2022) $65 $100 Save $35 The Kindle features a 6.8 display, excellent battery life, and is the most affordable model that is now 35% off during Prime Day. $65 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen $90 $140 Save $50 This Kindle Paperwhite features a 6.8-inch display, excellent battery life, and is waterproof. It's now 36% off during Prime Day. $90 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Scribe $255 $340 Save $85 The Kindle Scribe features a 10-inch display, fantastic battery life, and can even be used to mark books and jot down notes. It's now 25% off during Prime Day. $255 at Amazon

Those that want something with a more tactile page-turning experience will want to look towards Amazon's premium Kindle Oasis. This e-reader offers a 7-inch display and also has a large spine that houses physical buttons, allowing you to turn pages easily. The display also offers a higher resolution than the most basic Kindle model, which means crisper text.

Amazon Kindle Oasis $165 $250 Save $85 $165 at Amazon

Furthermore, the LED lighting is also a step above, with the Kindle Oasis making use of 25 LEDs versus the Kindle's 4 LED setup or the Kindle Paperwhite's 17 LED configuration. In addition to all of the above, you get automatic rotating page orientation, which can come in handy if you're swapping the e-reader from hand to hand. Like the other Kindle models, this device gets a steep discount, coming in well below its MSRP. Again, Kindles are not the most durable devices, and the Oasis is, even on Prime Day, not super cheap. So, consider a case for your new e-reader also.

Amazon Echo Devices

If you can't tell by now, Amazon's branched out into quite a few side businesses, and although it might seem like it's venturing off into unchartered territories, the company has actually had quite a bit of success across its entire product line. But perhaps one of its most important smart home products are its Echo devices. These are some of the best smart speakers available, and during Prime Day, Amazon is making some aggressive price cuts across its entire Echo Show lineup, with discounts of up to 54%.

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Pop $18 $40 Save $22 This Echo Pop smart speaker offers plenty of smarts in a compact and affordable package. It's now 55% off during Prime Day. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) $23 $50 Save $27 The Echo Dot smart speaker offers a robust sound that makes it perfect for filling a room with your favorite music. It's now 54% off during Prime Day. $23 at Amazon

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) $45 $90 Save $45 The Echo Show 5 smart speaker takes things up a notch with its 5-inch display that can be used for watching videos and monitoring cameras. It's now 50% off during Prime Day. $45 at Amazon

As you can see, there are plenty of great options available from Amazon's large lineup of products. Luckily, you still have some time to pick these up, as Prime Day is still ongoing, taking place from July 11 to July 12. While you still have some time, you'll want to be quick because Prime Day is quickly coming to a close.